Karnataka gym coach kills self, kin accuses married woman of blackmail

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old bodybuilder, who was working as a trainer at a fitness centre, has died by suicide owing to alleged emotional blackmail by a 42-year-old married woman.
The victim, R Dileep, took the extreme step at his residence in Vishwashanthi Layout in Vajarahalli in the city. The duo is suspected to have been in a relationship for the last two years.
The woman is accused of blackmailing the victim to register his property in her son’s name. Dileep ended his life while on a video call with the woman on Saturday night. The woman immediately texted his sister about the suicide.
Dileep is said to have been extremely upset after returning home. He then went to his room and locked himself in, denying having dinner. His sister, after reading the message she received from the woman, alerted the other family members.
When there was no response, they broke open the door and saw Dileep hanging. They then shifted Dileep to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Dileep reportedly became close to the woman while helping her in weight training. Their relationship had also strained and the matter had also reached the police station.
Dileep is said to have compromised the matter in front of her husband. Despite this, both of them had continued the relationship.
Dileep’s family has accused the woman of emotionally blackmailing him.
Dileep’s father Ramesh has told the police that the woman was after the property which was in his son’s name. The woman wanted the property to be registered in her son’s name. She was also demanding money from Dileep.
The postmortem was conducted at the Nelamangala Government Hospital on Sunday. The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case.