Karnataka gym coach kills self, kin accuses married woman of blackmail

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old bodybuilder, who was working as a trainer at a fitness centre, has died by suicide owing to alleged emotional blackmail by a 42-year-old married woman.

The victim, R Dileep, took the extreme step at his residence in Vishwashanthi Layout in Vajarahalli in the city. The duo is suspected to have been in a relationship for the last two years.

The woman is accused of blackmailing the victim to register his property in her son’s name. Dileep ended his life while on a video call with the woman on Saturday night. The woman immediately texted his sister about the suicide.

Dileep is said to have been extremely upset after returning home. He then went to his room and locked himself in, denying having dinner. His sister, after reading the message she received from the woman, alerted the other family members.