Metro hours extended, special BMTC buses for IPL matches

BENGALURU: To facilitate smooth travel during the upcoming IPL 2026 matches, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation have announced special transport arrangements for match days at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

BMRCL will extend metro services on April 15 and 24, when night matches are scheduled. The last train services from terminal stations will operate till 2 am the following day. Trains from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic will depart towards all directions at 1.30 am. However, services on April 18 will run as per the regular schedule without extension as the match is scheduled in the afternoon.

To ease commuter movement, digital IPL tickets will include QR codes enabling two-way metro travel.

Spectators have been advised to use Cubbon Park Metro Station for entry via Cubbon Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro Station for access through Link Road. Additional parking facilities have also been arranged across multiple metro stations, with a flat fee of Rs. 30 for two-wheelers and Rs. 60 for cars.

Meanwhile, BMTC will operate special bus services from the stadium to key destinations across the city, including Sarjapura, Electronic City, Bannerghatta National Park, Yelahanka, Hosakote, and Banashankari. These services will be deployed based on traffic demand to ensure last-mile connectivity.