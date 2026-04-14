Remebering 'Diwan' and Only Sir M Visvesaraya!

The legacy of Sir M Visvesvaraya is not merely confined to statues or textbooks. Taking a walk around the city would simply show how his legacy is built into each corner of the city itself. From the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum to neighbourhoods and institutions that bear his name, one can see the city as a walkthrough of a life that continues to sculpt his imagination of progress.

But for many, that memory begins with a familiar image. As Aparajith Ramnath, author of Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M. Visvesvaraya, puts it, most Bengalureans see him as a ‘phenomenal engineer’ and reformer. But, he points out, this is only a fragment of a larger story, stating, “We don’t emphasise enough that he was somebody who had a footprint all over India.” Ramnath explains that while he remains central to the history of Karnataka, his early career took him across the Bombay Presidency, where he spent over two decades working in places like Pune, Udaipur and parts of Gujarat on irrigation and sanitation projects.