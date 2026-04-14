Rising heat: Experts pitch for climate study in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising temperatures and the discomfort citizens are experiencing on a daily basis, experts said this is the right time to undertake a detailed and dedicated climatological assessment for Bengaluru. The aim is to know how much development and temperature the city can handle.

Researchers from IISc and EMPRI said Bengaluru is gradually going the Delhi way in terms of weather and climate. “The high altitude, which was once an advantage, is not helping any more due to the increasing concretisation. Bengaluru’s growth was not a planned process, and its long-term impact is now being experienced. We can go on complaining, but scientific data is required to channelise growth, and studies are being undertaken,” said a researcher from Divecha Centre, IISc, requesting anonymity.

An official from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said data of relative humidity, rainfall, temperatures, air quality and population are essential for the assessment. “We have been warning the government of heating disasters, but it has paid no attention so far,” said the official.

KH Vinay Kumar, the director of research at EMPRI, said Bengaluru once had the title of being an air-conditioned city, but now, air-conditioning has become a necessity in the summer. People do not realise that, along with the increase in concretisation and vehicular population, ACs also contribute to the rise in temperatures. A study is required for controlling the city’s growth, he said.