Bengaluru man held for swapping fake notes at RBI

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly attempting to exchange counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office on Nrupathunga Road.

The police said that on April 9, the accused S V Ramesh, a resident of Nagashettihalli, visited the RBI office and submitted 375 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, requesting that the Rs 7.5 lakh be credited to his bank account in exchange. When RBI officials examined the notes, they discovered that the notes were fake. RBI Assistant General Manager Bheem Choudhary filed a case against Ramesh, leading to his arrest.

A police officer said that the incident has raised suspicions of a larger racket, “We are investigating who supplied the fake notes to the accused and where they were manufactured”.

RBI withdrew Rs 2,000 denomination notes from circulation in 2023. However, the public is still allowed to deposit or exchange these notes at the RBI office. An individual can exchange up to Rs 20,000 worth of Rs 2,000 notes at a time.