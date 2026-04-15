Bengaluru woman kills daughter, ends life

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her daughter to death before ending her own life at their residence on Immadihalli Main Road in the Whitefield police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Suvarna (45), a homemaker, and her daughter, Tarunya (13), a sixth standard student at a private school. The family resided on Immadihalli Main Road. Suvarna’s husband, Chandrashekar, works in a private firm, and the couple also has a 17-year-old son.

According to the police, on Tuesday, at 11 am, the Whitefield police received information about the deaths of the woman and her daughter. Police personnel, along with the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), rushed to the spot.

Chandrashekar had left for work on Tuesday morning. When repeated phone calls to his wife went unanswered, he alerted his brother Vinod Kumar, who upon checking the house found two bodies in the room. It is suspected that Suvarna allegedly smothered her daughter to death and later hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained, though it is suspected that Suvarna may have been suffering from depression, driving her to take the extreme step. Two cases have been registered at the Whitefield police station in connection with the deaths.

Chandrashekar has filed a complaint against his wife for allegedly killing their daughter, while Suvarna’s brother, Manjunath, has filed a separate complaint regarding a suspicious death.