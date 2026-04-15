Housing initiative for SC/ST communities launched on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

BELAGAVI: Announcing a major initiative aimed at improving housing access for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the Karnataka launched the “Buddha-Basava-Ambedkar Layout Allotment” scheme to distribute residential sites in fully developed layouts created on a private-model basis.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to the statue of BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Garden in Belagavi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said the initiative would ensure that beneficiaries receive sites equipped with essential infrastructure.

The project will be implemented using about Rs 20 crore from SCP/TSP funds.