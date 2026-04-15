Judge denies bail to babus, raps GBA on graft

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will lose the importance of its existence and necessity for the people if it fails to understand their sufferings, or keeps a tab on officials who indulge in corruption, said the Special Court for Lokayukta cases, rejecting bail applications of revenue inspector Venkatesh C and revenue collector Srinivas N.

Passing the order, Judge KM Radhakrishna said, “The recovery of Rs 3lakh tainted money from the possession of the accused, that too for the simple work of registering a khata, is evident to understand the deep-rooted corruption in the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Officials appear to know no bounds in corrupt activities. They fail to understand the plight and sufferings of people who approach them with the great hope of getting their work done. They have created the inevitability for the public to pay a bribe.”

The accused officials, working in Ward 6, Thanisandra, in Byatarayanapura sub-division in Bengaluru North City Corporation, were caught red-handed, accepting Rs 3lakh as bribe from the complainant for khata transfer.