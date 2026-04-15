Karnataka: Family kills married woman for living with lover, three arrested

BELAGAVI: A grisly crime came to light in Yamakanmardi, near Belagavi, after police arrested three members of a young woman’s family for allegedly murdering her and burning the body to destroy evidence.

The victim, Satyavva Santosh Halavi (24), a resident of Hanabaratti village in Raibag taluk, was allegedly forcibly poisoned and killed by her own family members for continuing her relationship with her lover after marriage. Police said Satyavva was in a relationship with Krishna Sahadev Patil, who belongs to a different caste. Despite her marriage four years ago to Santosh Halavi of Hanabaratti village, their relationship continued. On February 17, she allegedly left her husband and began living with Patil in Belavadi. Her family subsequently filed missing complaints in Yamakanmardi and Raibag police stations.

After tracing Satyavva, her family members reportedly brought her back home and tried to counsel her, citing caste differences. However, she insisted on returning to her lover.

On March 21, while in Arag village, she again expressed her intention to go back to Patil. Enraged, the accused allegedly forced her to consume poison and killed her. They cremated her the same night at a cremation ground in Arag village to destroy evidence.

Based on a complaint filed by Krishna Patil, Yamakanmardi police launched an investigation and arrested her uncle, Prakash Bhimappa Halavar (46), brother Shanoor Sadashiv Halavar (35), and brother-in-law Kallappa Mayappa Halavi (40). All three were remanded in judicial custody.