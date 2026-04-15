Karnataka man murdered near home, one arrested

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old manager of an online quick-commerce application was killed by a man over a suspected personal issue at his house in Dabbaguntahalli village in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday night. The Hoskote police have detained a man in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Shankar, a resident of Dabbaguntahalli village, who worked as a manager at an online quick-commerce application.

The police said that around 9pm on Monday, as Shankar was speaking on the phone near his house, the accused, Anil Kumar, allegedly attacked him with a sharp object and fled the scene. On hearing his screams, family members rushed out and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A murder case has been registered, and Anil has been taken into custody. The exact motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said. Further investigation is underway.