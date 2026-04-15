Take a Prompt: Bengaluru poets' favourite writing prompts this NaPoWriMo

Pranav VS, writer, assistant professor

A prompt I like to give is ‘bakery smells in my street’. It is local and a sensory thing we don’t come across as much as we did anymore. I remember the bakery in my area sending out an invitation in the form of egg puffs’ smell every time I crossed it to do some other chore. It inevitably dragged me to the bakery and made me give in. It is just far away enough in memory for us to desire that time, so you can work with it without too much wrestling.

Food for thought: The official NaPoWriMo prompts are well thought out but my struggle with them is how they are programmed for a universal experience. I wonder what would happen if our prompts were shaped to be more local. Because the textures of experience changes with so little and yet I’m sure we could preserve the universal in those personal, local feelings as well. What would happen reversing the way we write it? I’m curious to know.