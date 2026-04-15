With AI...we are all scared of what’s next: Padma Bhushan KS Chitra

When asked if she keeps in touch with Yesudas, with whom she has crooned many soulful duets with, Chithra replies with a ‘yes’ and looks back at some of the cherished memories with him as she continues, “I did my first recording with Yesudas ji. After that, I started accompanying him to concerts – it was a huge learning experience.” She pauses, then adds, “He always advised me how to maintain my voice, add expressions to songs, face the mic...It’s because of all my seniors’ blessings, advice that I’m here.”

Even with an illustrious musical career of 40 years and after more than 18,000 songs, she refuses to place herself above others. She talks about an earlier generation of singers who performed beautifully with just a single mic, when discipline mattered more than anything else. “I know I’m nowhere near any of my seniors. I’m still trying to achieve at least a little bit of what they did. When you realise what you are, you’ll stay grounded. Today, technology is helping all of us, while our seniors worked with just a mic and sang perfectly,” she says of the senior musicians she admires.

To become the voice behind so many faces, across time, is no simple treat, but Chithra has made it feel almost second nature. “I preferred my voice to suit all heroines, but that idea has changed with age. I don’t think I can do justice to all the juniors,” the veteran singer says, adding that lately the focus has shifted to ‘mother songs’, be it POVs or about motherhood.

She further reflects on the changing nature of music, noting how composers once wrote with specific singers in mind, crafting songs around their vocal range. Today, she says, “Composers craft songs as per their range and later zero in on a singer who matches it. They keep trying with several singers and one is chosen after multiple trials.” As for the future of music, she speaks of AI with cautious curiosity. “There are so many good things you can do with it. “But people are misusing it too. With AI, we are all scared of what’s next,” she says, before signing off.