Yaduveer seeks extension of Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat to Mysuru

BENGALURU: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urged that the recently approved Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train service be extended to Mysuru, citing strong passenger demand and regional connectivity benefits.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude for the Centre’s efforts to enhance railway infrastructure and passenger convenience across the country.

He termed the introduction of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper service a “welcome initiative”. Wadiyar highlighted that extending the train to Mysuru would further maximise its utility.

Mysuru is a prominent cultural, tourist and economic hub that attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors throughout the year. he said, and pointed to substantial passenger movement between Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“The extension would greatly benefit passengers from Mysuru and Kodagu regions, reduce travel inconvenience and strengthen regional connectivity,” he stated in the letter.

Wadiyar stressed that the existing railway infrastructure between Bengaluru and Mysuru is well-developed and capable of supporting the proposed extension without major constraints.

Urging the Railway ministry to examine the feasibility of the proposal, he requested that the matter be considered favourably in the larger public interest.