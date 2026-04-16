CBSE results out: Bengaluru retains third position with 98.91%

BENGALURU: Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released class 10 results on Wednesday evening, Bengaluru region (covering Karnataka) stood third nationally like last year. The pass percentage stood at 98.91%, only 0.01% less than that of the last year.

Meanwhile, Trivandrum and Vijayawada scoring 99.79% and Chennai scoring 99.58% bagged the first and second positions in the country, indicating the high performance of South in CBSE. As in every year, girls performed better than boys in the examination in Karnataka. The pass percentage of girls is 99.43% while boys recorded 98.5%.

Around 1,01,806 students from 1,399 schools had registered for the exams conducted in 339 centres. Of these, 1,01,660 students appeared and 1,00,554 students cleared the exams. This includes 54,023 boys and 46,531 girls.

Two-exam policy from this yr

From this batch, CBSE has introduced two sets of exams for Class 10 students. As per this news policy, the second batch of exams will begin from mid-May, and the students can enrol for the same from their respective schools. However, only those who have appeared in at least three subjects in the first set of examinations are eligible to appear in the second batch.

No merit list from now on

To avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE and no first, second or third rank is also announced. The CBSE will award merit certificates to 0.1% students who have scored the highest marks in CBSE exams. They will be available in the digilocker after the second batch of exams.