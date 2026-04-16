Eyes on IT: B'lureans weigh in on controversial IT draft rules

Aishwarya Ravikumar, activist (General Secy, B’luru, People’s Union for Civil Liberties)

Step towards surveillance

The amendments may appear to be small but they dramatically change the legal liability of platforms and target the freedom of speech of individuals who use social media. They are nothing but another step towards the censorship and surveillance of sharp influencers, artistes, comedians and others whose work has been so central in speaking truth to power. All of them are now going to be treated as news publishers. We don’t know what level of action they could take and the extent to which it will affect lives on the ground. But seeing the trend in the last 10 years, we can expect them to be targeted with criminal cases. What we do know for sure is that content will be immediately removed as the easiest course of action for social media platforms is to take posts down. As activists, we use social media to raise awareness and condemn violations of rights – this could threaten that freedom. But we too are reliant on similar information as other people, so this will affect not just our right to speak but our right to listen to, see and learn from other individuals and organisations.