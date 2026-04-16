India Post releases stamp on Axiom Mission

BENGALURU: India Post on Wednesday released a commemorative stamp inspired by the Axiom Mission, in which India’s Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was a part of. He was the first Indian to stay at the International Space Station.

The stamp, symbolising India’s growing presence in human spaceflight, was designed by Manish Tripathi, founder of aantarDESI. The stamp was released by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan along with Shukla recently.

Tripathi said, “To see a design that began as an emblem on an astronaut’s suit find a place in India’s postal history is incredibly humbling. A stamp is not just a medium of communication, it is a lasting record. For this mission and its story to travel to homes across the country in this form is truly special.”

The mission patch was conceived as a visual narrative that captures the spirit of exploration, national pride and India’s forward-looking vision in space. Its journey from a space suit to a postage stamp was initiated by ISRO and brought to life by India Post, marking a unique collaboration between scientific achievement and creative expression.