Institute celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti

BENGALURU: Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Mallathahalli celebrated the 135th Ambedkar Jayanti on its premises on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, retired judge Justice Gopal S Shetty said reservation is not supposed to be a “mercy”, but a tool designed by the Indian Constitution to ensure that the promise of equality actually reaches those the system has historically left behind.

Advocate Sahana Gopal went on to challenge the very language we use, arguing that women are not receiving reservations. “When opportunities are denied, women need to find the courage to question the system and claim what is theirs,” she said.

Dr M Mahadev, secretary of the PVP Trust, questioned whether the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill would actually empower women or if the seats would simply be occupied by the daughters and wives of the current political elite.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including trustees BN Umesh and S Shivamallu and principal Mahalinga V Mandi.