Bengaluru becomes a hub of heart care

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is quickly becoming a major centre for advanced heart care in India. Doctors are increasingly using modern procedures like TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement). These methods are now replacing traditional open heart surgeries, even in complicated cases.

Dr Sanjay Mehrotra, senior consultant cardiologist at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, in a media round table conference on Thursday, said these new technologies allow doctors to treat even complex heart conditions more safely, with better results and faster recovery.

“One of the biggest benefits for patients is faster recovery. People who undergo TAVR are often able to get back on their feet within 24-72 hours, compared to spending weeks in hospital after open-heart surgery. Global data shows more than 73 per cent of patients who undergo TAVR or valve replacement surgery remain healthy without valve failure even after seven years,” he said.

These technologies are especially helpful for patients who need a second heart procedure. Earlier, repeat surgeries were very risky. Now, doctors can treat such cases without opening the chest again, Dr Mehrotra said, adding, “With its advanced hospitals, experienced doctors, and access to latest technology, Bengaluru is becoming a model for heart care in India.”