Centre to take call on IIMB campus expansion

BENGALURU: The Union government will now take a call on the proposal of the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIMB) to expand its campus on Bannerghatta Road. The premier institution, spread across 100 acres, had submitted a proposal on expanding its campus to the state forest department as the land falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

As per forest conservation rules and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, approval for non-forestry works on any land in national parks and in eco-sensitive zones requires approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). Forest officials said the sixth state board for wildlife standing committee meeting chaired by Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday decided to recommend the proposal to the NBWL for consideration.

“The IIMB had sought 20,000 sqmt of land. So, NBWL clearance is required. We have also imposed some conditions. They include keeping the campus as green as possible and ensuring there is least hinderance to wildlife in the vicinity. We have also asked them to do a capacity building assessment for the department for physical upgradation,” the officials said.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) had undertaken a study on the ESZ of BNP and the need to revisit it. They recommended increasing the ESZ area to 5km which will cover 1,768.4 sqkm from the existing 1 sqkm (169 sqkm).

The meeting also decided to declare a 2,877-acre forest patch in Allur-B village in Chittappur taluk of Kalaburagi as a conservation reserve.

Forest officials said the patch falls under Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts and houses a healthy prey and predator population. A No Objection Certificate has also been obtained from the villagers and the district administrations before giving clearance to the project.