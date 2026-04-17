Cops in mufti bust IPL black ticket racket in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing IPL matches in the city, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) are working in mufti to curb sale of tickets in black market. So far, three IPL matches have been played in the city, and the police have registered 10 cases and arrested over 10 people.

Recently, a hotel staff member at Chinnaswamy Stadium was arrested by the CCB for allegedly selling tickets illegally for the RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Wednesday. The police seized over 100 IPL tickets from his possession. The accused has been identified as Chandrashekar P (49), a resident of Sampangiramnagar, who works with Sri Lakshmi Caterers at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Officials of the Special Enquiry Wing, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-1) Srihari Babu B L, have been monitoring the illegal ticket sale network and conducting decoy operations. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Srihari Babu said that officers are deployed in mufti during IPL matches and closely monitor individuals acting suspiciously near the stadium. Based on tip-offs, officers approach suspects, and upon confirming illegal ticket sales, take them into custody and seize tickets from their possession.

He added that the CCB has so far registered 10 cases and is probing the source of the tickets.

The police said that during questioning, Chandrashekar said that he had been selling tickets provided by one, Ganesh Harikesh, who claimed to be a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), at prices of Rs 19,000 per ticket, which was bought for Rs 15,000. It is learnt that he had earlier sold 81 tickets for the RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match held on March 28 at higher prices. The police added that Ganesh is currently absconding, and efforts are on to verify whether he is indeed a KSCA member.