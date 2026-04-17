H5N1 outbreak in Bengaluru, over 7,400 birds culled

BENGALURU: An outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry rearing training center in Mathkuru village near Hesaraghatta. Following the outbreak, the authorities have culled 7,444 birds.

Meanwhile, the state health department has advised the public not to panic and stressed that consumption of properly cooked poultry meat and eggs is safe.

The outbreak was confirmed, based on NIHSAD (National Institute of High Security of Animal Diseases), Bhopal report dated April 14 and all containment measures have been initiated as per protocol.

"State RRT (Rapid Response Team) and District RRT along with a PHC team visited the site on April 16. Mathkuru village has been declared “Infected Zone” (0-3 km) and the surrounding 3 to 10 km area of PHC Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli falls under “Surveillance Zone”. A total of 7,444 birds, 14,788 eggs, and 2,250 kg of poultry feed were culled and scientifically disposed by the veterinary Department on April 15," an official release by the health department stated, adding that the burial site has been secured and declared a prohibited area for one year and 10 cullers have been quarantined and are under medical supervision with Oseltamivir prophylaxis.

"Two villages with 3,422 population fall in the 0-3 km zone and 17 villages with 22,395 population in the 3-10 km zone. Teams of health workers and ASHAs will conduct daily house-to-house fever surveillance. Private Hospitals have also been alerted to report ILI and SARI cases in the IHIP portal. Adequate stock of PPE, triple-layer masks, Oseltamivir, VTM and throat swabs is available," the release added.

The department advised the public not to panic and to avoid contact with sick/dead birds and report the same to local veterinary or health authorities. "Consumption of properly cooked poultry meat and eggs is safe," the department stressed.