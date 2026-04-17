IndianOil boosts auto LPG supply by 300 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Indian Oil Corporation has increased auto LPG supplies to Bengaluru by nearly 300% to address the surge in demand triggered by disruptions in private sector supply chains. In a press release, Indian Oil stated that on April 15 it supplied 75.53 tonnes of auto LPG in the city, which is a sharp rise from the usual daily supply of around 23 tonnes before the crisis.

Across Karnataka, daily supplies have also nearly doubled to over 83 tonnes, compared to the earlier average of 43.5 tonnes.

The increased demand follows the closure and disruption of private auto LPG dispensing stations, which account for nearly 80% of the market in Bengaluru and the state. This has led to a shift of customers to Indian Oil outlets, resulting in long queues.

To manage the situation, all Indian Oil auto LPG stations in Bengaluru are operating without interruption. The company has also ensured continuous operations at LPG bottling plants and loading centres throughout the past week.

While acknowledging inconvenience due to waiting, Indian Oil said it is taking active steps to stabilise supply and ensure uninterrupted availability.