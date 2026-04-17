K-RERA holds Bangalore Development Authority liable, tells it to pay penalty to two buyers

BENGALURU: In a victory to homebuyers, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has ordered the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to pay Rs 56.03 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh in two individual cases as delayed penalties, with BDA being held liable as a “promoter” under RERA.

The orders, passed by a full bench headed by chairman Rakesh Singh and member GR Reddy on April 8, covers major BDA projects at Gunjur (Phases 1 and 2) and the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) for prolonged delays in completion. The authority directed immediate completion of stalled works, issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OC) and payment of interest for delays extending over a decade. In the NPKL case, the order directed that the complainant be paid Rs 56.03 lakh within 60 days of the order date. In the Gunjur case, the complainant should be paid Rs 15.50 lakh with interest rate calculated at 9% from September 9, 2014, till April 30, 2017.

Speaking to TNIE, Advocate Rajeev K Jha, who represented aggrieved homebuyers, said, “Any allottee is entitled to delayed penalties if they approach the authority, where the compensation would amount to an average of Rs 35 lakh, totalling to Rs 1,000-1,500 crore for the 5,000 allottees of NPKL project.” He added that the penalties for the Gunjur project allottees at present would amount to Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore if homebuyers approach K-RERA.