Karnataka Cabinet nod for 11 elevated roads in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the cabinet on Thursday approved the construction of 11 elevated corridor projects, covering a total of 75.60 km in Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) limits, at an estimated cost of Rs 13,262.70 crore.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said approval was also given for fresh notification by repealing the alignment of the Intermediate Ring Road of 2023 with partial modification of the alignment of the Intermediate Ring Road of 2007.

Administrative approval was given for the revised estimate of Rs 436.44 crore for the construction of the Elevated Rotary Flyover at IOC Junction and construction of an additional two-lane railway overbridge at Baiyappanahalli railway level crossing on EPC mode with allowable price escalation basis at Rs 433.77 crore at 5 per cent tender premium.

The cabinet decided to recall the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to appoint in-house officers to top administrative posts instead of KAS and IAS officers. Administrative approval was given to implement the Biogas Purification and Compression System by utilising the sludge generated in five waste water treatment plants of BWSSB under PPP model at an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore.

Administrative approval to implement the Greater Bangalore Integrated in Suburban Project in Bidadi at an estimated cost of Rs 18,104 crore on 7,481 acres 21.08 guntas by the GBA was deferred due to lack of detailed information.