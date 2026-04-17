Man poses as IAS officer, cheats medical store owner in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Amruthahalli police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and duped a medical store owner in Chikkamagaluru of Rs 41 lakh on the pretext of securing government orders for supplying medicines to Primary Health Centres under the National Health Mission (NHM). The accused has been identified as Mithun.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Satish GR (55), a resident of Chikkamagaluru who runs a medical and general store, stated that around three months ago he became acquainted with the District Surgeon of Chikkamagaluru, who introduced him to Mithun, claiming that he was an IAS officer.

Mithun allegedly told the complainant that he was working at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru and was currently in charge of health department in Chikkamagaluru. Dr Chandrashekhar also reportedly assured the victim that Mithun could help secure government supply orders under NHM.

Mithun allegedly demanded a 20% commission to facilitate the deal. Trusting the claims, Satish paid Rs 36 lakh in cash as an advance near Jakkur Aerodrome Road in Amruthahalli for a supply order worth Rs 1.8 crore, the FIR stated.

The FIR further stated that when no order materialised, Mithun demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh, which the victim transferred online.

After waiting for two months without receiving any order, the complainant grew suspicious and verified Mithun’s credentials with his contacts at Arogya Soudha. It was then revealed that Mithun was falsely posing as an IAS officer.

Police said Mithun cheated the victim of a total of Rs 41 lakh.