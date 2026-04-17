Man sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Bengaluru

KALABURAGI: The Additional District and Sessions Court (Special POCSO) in Kalaburagi has sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him for sexually assaulting a minor girl, said Special Public Prosecutor Shantaveer B Tuppad.

In a press note issued on Thursday, Tuppad, who argued the case on behalf of the prosecution, said that Nagesh abducted the girl – a resident of a village under the jurisdiction of Yadrami Police Station limits in Bengaluru – on the pretext of loving her and promising marriage.

Nagesh kept the girl with him in Bengaluru city for 56 days and during this period, raped her several times. The girl managed to escape and returned to her village and informed her parents about the incident. A case was registered by the girl’s family at the Yadrami police station.

Based on the complaint, CPI Rajesaheb Nadaf conducted the investigation and submitted a chargesheet in the court under the POCSO Act. Additional District and Sessions Court (Special POCSO) Judge Mohammad Mujir Ullah CG, who heard the case, pronounced the judgment on Wednesday, sentencing Nagesh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him.

The judge has ordered that the Legal Services Authority should pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim within a period of one month from the date of the judgment, Shantaveer said.