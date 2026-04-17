Over 23,000 enumerators fan out across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Stating that all preparations have been made for house census work in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said that 26,616 staff, including 23,705 enumerators, have been deployed for the census, and each enumerator has a target to cover 200 residents’ details per day, till May 15.

Addressing reporters on Thursday regarding the first phase of the ‘House List and Census of Houses’ work as part of the National Census-2027 in the five municipal corporations of GBA, he said, “If all citizens cooperate with the staff and answer questions posed by them, the house census work will be completed in 5-8 minutes.”

Moudgil added that enumerators will visit every house from 9am to 5pm for the household census. After a week, arrangements will be made to conduct the census from 6pm to 9pm, and 6am to 10am; he said this step will facilitate citizens.

The official stated that apart from enumerators, 2,500 supervisors will also visit homes as part of the exercise. House lists and house census are being conducted in the first phase. After this work is completed, census work will begin in the second phase in April 2027, he said.