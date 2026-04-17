Pocso accused cannot claim default bail, rules Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court clarified that the accused under the Pocso Act cannot contend that he is entitled to a statutory bail if the investigation is not completed within 60 days as per Section 193(2) of BNSS. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, rejecting the petition filed by one Govinda, seeking default bail on the ground that the investigation is not completed within the statutory period.

“The jurisprudence consistently underscores that timelines under special statutes like the Pocso Act are victim-centric, intended to ensure swift justice, not to furnish escape routes for the accused... The petitioner cannot draw sustenance from Section 193(2) of BNSS to claim statutory bail,” the court observed.

The court also said that the filing of a charge sheet without accompanying reports as those from the FSL or the CDR does not denude it of its character as a final report in the eye of law nor does it revive or confer upon the accused, a right to claim statutory bail.

Mentioning that deadline for filing of final report within 60 days in cases where alleged offences are punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years and 90 days while the punishment extends to 10 years or beyond, the court said that the charge sheet having been filed within 90 days in this case and its alleged incompleteness being of no legal consequence to the claim of default bail, the petitioner cannot be enlarged or set at liberty on the said ground.