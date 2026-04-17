Waste-filled space under Bellandur flyover gets facelift

BENGALURU: Focusing on reclaiming space for pedestrians by providing resting areas, green spaces, and wider footpaths, the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has turned the neglected, waste-filled and smelly space under Bellandur flyover into a beautiful place for people to utilise.

According to Additional Commissioner (Development), BECC, Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, the space has been developed under the CSR initiative of Intel India, in collaboration with Rising India Trust (NGO).

“This aims to enhance pedestrian safety, urban aesthetics, and create safe public spaces for citizens,” he said.