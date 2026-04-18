After kidney transplant, student scores 98 per cent in II PU exams in Karnataka's Bidadi

BENGALURU: Triumphing against all odds, Dhanush M Poojary, a 17-year-old student of Government PU College in Bidadi, scored 98% in II PU exam-1 recently. He was on dialysis for two years and got a kidney transplant in 2021.

Dhanush did not let his condition deter him. He credits his success to his mother Jayalakshmi Poojary, who donated her kidney to him, Doctor Vidya Shankar P, who saved his life and his college for full support.

He said he never took any tuition. With encouragement from everyone and post-transplant care, he remained confident and excelled in the exams. The family from Mangaluru moved to Bengaluru based on a relative’s suggestion for better care and treatment for Dhanush.