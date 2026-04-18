Bengaluru Contractors to face music for not performing

BENGALURU: In response to the increasing solid waste management issues at Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), Commissioner KN Ramesh held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department and directed officials to initiate action against underperforming contractors.

“Contractors who fail to perform satisfactorily should be given notice for termination of the contract. Also, impose heavy fines on those found littering on the roads,” said Ramesh.

To ensure the city’s cleanliness, the Commissioner directed the listing of bulk waste generators. The engineers were directed to ensure that waste collection is being handled strictly through authorised empanelled vendors.

Apart from that, instructions were given regarding the daily performance of Auto Tippers (ATs) and compactors. The Commissioner also directed a close watch on the attendance and responsibilities of Marshals, Link Workers, and supervisors of Pourakarmikas (PKs).

As the use of single-use banned plastic has not been arrested due to which garbage pile, leachate and other menace has increased, the commissioner told the engineers to strictly enforce the ban on single-use plastic. Officials were instructed to conduct frequent raids on shops and commercial establishments.