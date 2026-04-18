Drunk man test-drives electric car in Bengaluru, crashes into man, four cars

BENGALURU: Four cars were damaged and one person sustained injuries after a person took a demo electric car for a test drive and crashed into them in Mahadevapura traffic police limits on Sunday. It is said that he was heavily drunk, but the car showroom staff did not realise it and allowed him to take the car out.

The accused, Abhilash, took the electric car from the showroom located in Vigneshwar Nagar for a drive near MLR Convention Centre in Garudacharpalya, around 6.30pm. He hit a pedestrian and then rammed four cars. Passersby beat up Abhilash and informed the police.

“He was driving in a rash manner. He first hit a pedestrian, Shubham Ramesh Ghatapani (31) and then crashed into four cars. Shubham suffered a leg fracture and is undergoing treatment. The accused, who was also assaulted, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital,” an officer said.

Traffic police issued notice to the car showroom, seeking an explanation for allowing a drunk man to take a test drive. The driver of one of the damaged cars has filed the complaint with police. An FIR was registered against the accused under BNS 125(a) for endangering the life or personal safety of others, and BNS 281 for rash driving on a public way.