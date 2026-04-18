Greater Bengaluru Authority polls likely to be put off again

BENGALURU: The state government has yet again found a reason to delay holding elections to five city corporations of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

This time, it has reasoned that due to the deployment of 26,616 staff to conduct the National Census (household listing), and Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it cannot take up preparatory work for the elections. The Supreme Court had ordered that elections to the five corporations be completed before June 30.

In a government proposal dated April 15, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms secretary stated that the overlap of Census work and SIR places simultaneous demands on the administrative and field-level workforce. He was referring to earlier communication from the Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner to the State Election Commission (SEC). That apart, Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations in May-June will also require deployment of government personnel, adding to the overall administrative burden.

“Since the entire administrative and field machinery is currently engaged in the Census, and it is expected that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list will also be carried out simultaneously in the ongoing electoral operations, I am directed to request for extension of the election deadline to September 30, 2026, to properly manage election preparations of urban local bodies of Greater Bengaluru region,” the proposal to the SEC read.

The communication comes in the backdrop of the GBA chief commissioner’s submission to the SEC and chief secretary on April 4, seeking extension. As per sources, an affidavit will now be filed before the Supreme Court, justifying the deferment of elections. TNIE had earlier reported that the government would find reasons not to delay elections.