Heavy gold, diamonds & silver: Akshaya Tritiya buyers chase versatile jewellery amid price surge

Akshaya Tritiya has long been associated with purchasing gold, an act deeply rooted in tradition and belief. But if you step into a jewellery store this season, chances are the mood might feel slightly different. With gold prices remaining high and tastes evolving, buyers are weighing not just what to buy, but how often they will wear it, how versatile it is and whether it fits into their everyday lives.
A noticeable shift is the growing preference for design-led jewellery that balances tradition with everyday wearability. “This season is marked by a shift toward purposeful, design-led jewellery that blends cultural symbolism with everyday usability, including traditional motifs such as temple and floral inspirations,” says Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers. According to him, buyers are looking for pieces that can move beyond occasional wear, which in a way is a move towards contemporary styles.
Saumen Bhaumik, managing director, CaratLane, agrees and adds, “Nearly 80 per cent of our consumers are opting for diamond jewellery, driven by evolving preferences for pieces that are wearable across occasions and align with modern lifestyles.” Alongside diamonds, he notes a growing interest in coloured gemstones, cocktail rings and newer formats such as 9KT jewellery and sterling silver-based diamond pieces.
However, with global economic uncertainty, price is an undeniable factor this year. With gold rates staying high, buyers are becoming more deliberate – opting for lighter pieces, exploring alternatives like silver or planning purchases in advance. “Customers are either opting to lock in prices or exploring alternatives like diamond jewellery that offer design value beyond just the metal cost,” says Neil Sonawala, managing director, Zen Diamond India. There is also a small but growing interest in silver, particularly among younger buyers looking for accessible, design-forward options that still align with the spirit of the occasion without the higher price tag. There are other shifts underway, too. Akshaya Tritiya is increasingly becoming the starting point of the wedding jewellery buying cycle, with more consumers opting to pre-book and plan purchases rather than buy last-minute.
The change in buying patterns is playing out differently across regions. While southern markets continue to favour traditional, higher-grammage gold jewellery, metro cities are seeing a sharper move towards lightweight, design-led and diamond-heavy pieces, reflecting more lifestyle-driven choices. On one end are everyday, affordable designs; on the other, aspirational statement pieces, and younger buyers are central to this change. “We are seeing a distinct ‘barbell trend,’ where both lightweight, accessible pieces and high-value jewellery are performing positively. And younger buyers are approaching Akshaya Tritiya with a stronger focus on style and personal expression, while still valuing the cultural significance of the occasion,” Bhaumik adds.