Heavy gold, diamonds & silver: Akshaya Tritiya buyers chase versatile jewellery amid price surge

Akshaya Tritiya has long been associated with purchasing gold, an act deeply rooted in tradition and belief. But if you step into a jewellery store this season, chances are the mood might feel slightly different. With gold prices remaining high and tastes evolving, buyers are weighing not just what to buy, but how often they will wear it, how versatile it is and whether it fits into their everyday lives.

A noticeable shift is the growing preference for design-led jewellery that balances tradition with everyday wearability. “This season is marked by a shift toward purposeful, design-led jewellery that blends cultural symbolism with everyday usability, including traditional motifs such as temple and floral inspirations,” says Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers. According to him, buyers are looking for pieces that can move beyond occasional wear, which in a way is a move towards contemporary styles.