NCB destroys 128kg drugs worth Rs 38 crore in disposal drive in Hoskote

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, on Friday destroyed 128.75 kg of seized narcotic substances, estimated at Rs 38 crore, as part of a drug disposal drive.

The contraband linked to 13 cases included ganja, hydroponic ganja, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and THC. The disposal was carried out through incineration at a certified facility in Hoskote following environmental compliance.

The process was overseen by a Drug Disposal Committee chaired by Sachin Ghorpade, Zonal Director of NCB Bengaluru, with members including Raja Imam Kasim P, DCP (Crime-2) for Bengaluru City, and Aravind M R, Assistant Director of NCB. Officials from the State Pollution Control Board were present to ensure adherence to environmental norms. This is the second such drive in 2026, totalling 1,735 kg of drugs worth Rs 49 crore destroyed this year.