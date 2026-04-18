Woman’s skeleton found on farm in Karnataka's Sompura village, ex-lover main suspect

BENGALURU: The skeletal remains of a 38-year-old missing woman were found on a private property in Sompura village along NH-48 on Thursday. The woman had gone missing since March 21. The land owner, who had gone to perform a puja at his field, found the skull and other skeletal remains and reported the matter to Dabaspet police.

The deceased has been identified as Yamuna, a resident of Basaveshwara Layout in Kyathasandra of Tumakuru. She was working in a private firm near Halenijagal for the past seven months. She had been married to Mallikarjun for 19 years, and was mother to two children. On March 21, Yamuna did not return home from work. Two days before she went missing, she had celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband and children.

After her family’s repeated attempts to trace her failed, her husband filed a missing complaint in Kyathasandra police station of Tumakuru district. Yamuna is suspected to be a victim of an illicit relationship.

“The skeletal remains were seen by the farm owner Umesh on his field near Sompura in Nandihalli village. The jurisdictional Dabaspet police who reached the spot saw the skeletal remains, along with a bag which had her clothes, company identity card and Aadhaar card. The documents helped the police identify the victim,” said an officer.