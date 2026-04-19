Bannerghatta zoo gets four cheetahs from South Africa

BENGALURU: Under the animal exchange programme, the Bannerghatta Biological Park received a consignment of four (two males and two females) Cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) from Induna Primate and Parrot Park, in South Africa, on Friday night.

The Cheetahs reached Kempegowda International Airport at around 1.15 am on Saturday. They were received by the forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre. After following all due clearance procedures, the animals were shifted to BBP.

The animals arrived in exchange for four Asiatic Elephants. The zoo is also receiving Capuchins, Cheetahs, Jaguars, Pumas and Chimpanzees. Of this, while the Capuchins and Cheetahs have arrived, the remaining will be received in 2026, BBP executive director AV Surya Sen said.

Sen said the animals are aged between 2 and 4 years, and they will stay under quarantine and close health observation for 30 days before they are shifted to their new enclosure for visitors to see.

He added that before transportation, the cheetahs underwent a thorough health check-up and quarantine in South Africa as per the prescribed guidelines of the Department of Animal Husbandry. Necessary No Objection Certificates (NoC) were obtained from the Animal Quarantine Services before import.

The BBP now houses a significant population of carnivorous animals, including 33 tigers (including white tigers) and numerous leopards.