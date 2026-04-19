Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s Baptist hospital milk bank marks one year, supports over 150 newborns

More than 200 litres donated by 65 mothers, aiding NICUs across the city and improving outcomes for vulnerable infants
Baptist hospital staff pose for a photo during the first anniversary celebration of its Human Milk Bank in Bengaluru on Saturday
Baptist hospital staff pose for a photo during the first anniversary celebration of its Human Milk Bank in Bengaluru on Saturday
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Bangalore Baptist Hospital (BBH) marked the first anniversary of its Human Milk Bank, celebrating a milestone in strengthening newborn care in the city, addressing the critical need in ensuring access to safe donor human milk for vulnerable infants.

Over the past year, 65 mothers have donated more than 200 litres of milk, benefiting over 155 small and sick newborns, with the numbers continuing to grow. Its impact has extended beyond the hospital, supporting more than 20 Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across Bengaluru.

“Human milk banks play a pivotal role in improving outcomes for preterm and low birth weight infants at heightened risk of infections and complications. Access to pasteurised donor human milk is known to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity, aligning with global recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national priorities set by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)”, said Director & CEO Dr Spurgeon.

He said that any mother can donate her excess milk. This simple act can make a meaningful difference to small, sick newborns admitted to NICUs. For enquiries and donor participation contact 94831 30743.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com