Cabbie assaulted by 9, manhunt on

BENGALURU: The Sarjapur police are searching for nine persons, including a woman, for assaulting a 32-year-old private company cab driver near Confident Group Apartment at Chambenahalli in Anekal taluk. The victim VG Gowtham -- a resident of KG Halli Main Road, was attacked with weapons and is being treated at a private hospital. The police suspect it to be a case of road rage. Gowtham was attacked around 1.30 am on Thursday, when he was returning to the company after dropping the employees.

He said that initially, two persons, including the woman, in a Uttar Pradesh-registered car rear-ended his car. When he stopped, the duo got out of their car smoking cigarettes and began punching his face. They also called their associates to the spot who arrived there within minutes and attacked him with weapons.

They all left after kicking him, warning him with dire consequences and threatening to set his car on fire. Gowtham managed to drop the car back on the company premises and then got admitted to a hospital.

“The accused are yet to be arrested. The complainant has provided the registration number of the car that the accused were in, and he claims that they rear-ended his car,” said an officer.

A case of causing hurt using dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation along with other sections of BNS are registered against the accused.