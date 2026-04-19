Census duty lapses: 53 staff marked ‘dies-non’, action against 527 absentees in Bengaluru North

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has issued show cause notices against staffers who were absent during the ongoing National Census-27.

Despite being assigned Census duties, 527 enumerators failed to report to duty. They had been issued the notices and directed to submit a written explanation by April 17. Following this, the commissioner issued ‘dies-non’ orders (unauthorised absence from work and no pay) against 53 enumerators.

The commissioner also emphasised that the Census is a nationally significant duty, and any negligence by officials and staff will be dealt with strictly through legal and disciplinary action without any leniency.

“Against those who have failed to submit an explanation, stringent actions, including registration of a criminal case, suspension and other disciplinary moves, will be initiated,” Kumar said.

What they face: Criminal case under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948

FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Suspension and disciplinary action as per service rules

Treating the period of unauthorised absence as dies-non (no work, no pay)