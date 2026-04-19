Effective waste management needs citizen participation, coordination: BSWML CEO

BENGALURU: Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), Karee Gowda, emphasised that effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 in the city requires strong coordination among all stakeholders and active participation from citizens.

He addressed stakeholders after inaugurating a workshop held on Saturday, organised by BSWML under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction. The workshop was conducted for citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations, hotel associations, and BSWML officials and staff to discuss the effective implementation of the new rules.

He appealed to citizens not to dump waste along roadsides or in vacant spaces and instead hand over waste to door-to-door auto tippers. He also urged residents to avoid mixing waste and to segregate it into wet and dry categories before disposal.

Gowda said that everyone must take responsibility to process and recycle waste at the source. Households, large residential complexes, and hotels must adopt measures to treat and reuse the waste generated within their premises.

He informed that meetings will be conducted across five city corporations with RWAs to provide guidance on managing large volumes of waste generated in major apartment complexes and said, “A new centralised online portal will soon be launched to ensure transparency and strengthen monitoring in waste management. This system will enable accurate reporting of infrastructure and daily operation,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer Ramamani, in her address, explained in detail the responsibilities of citizens, Bulk Waste Generators, processing units, and various government departments through demonstrations.

She noted that the new Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 have been introduced by revising the 2016 rules to make waste management more efficient, scientific, and effective. Several key changes have been incorporated to strengthen the system.