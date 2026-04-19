Electrician dies after falling 35 ft into lift shaft at Bengaluru construction site

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old old electrician has died after falling inside the lift shaft from the third floor of an under construction building in Chandapura-Anekal Road.

The deceased, M Manjunath, is suspected to have lost balance and fallen down between 8.30am and 1pm while working at Mohammed Asif Ali’s building in Anekal Town on Wednesday. Manjunath was a resident of Kumbaranahalli in Jigani.

The Anekal police have registered a case, death by negligence under section 106 of BNS, against the building owner and another person. The victim’s father, HM Munireddy (75), has filed complaint against Asif, the building owner and contractor Ravi Kumar.

“The victim has fallen from a height of around 35 feet. He was rushed to the Anekal Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Action has been initiated against both the accused,” said an officer.

IN-PATIENT DIES AFTER FALLING FROM HOSPITAL TERRACE IN DEVANAHALLI

A 34-year-old man has died after falling from the third floor terrace of a private hospital near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The victim was admitted to the hospital on Friday. The incident happened around 7.30am on Saturday.

The police are investigating if the man died by suicide or fell down accidentally. The deceased, Gowtham Yadav, a resident of Kodagurki, is said to have died on impact. The police are checking for any negligence by the hospital, as the patient went to the terrace and there was no security guard around.