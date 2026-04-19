Revamped Alliance Francaise library in Bengaluru to open on Wed

BENGALURU: The newly renovated library at the Alliance Francaise de Bangalore (AFB), a sprawling 2,500 square feet hall with 7,500 books in three languages – French, English and Kannada – will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The library was opened in 1980.

The library is named after French writer Simone de Beauvoir and has a dedicated room for quiet reading and research, as well as a newly created screening space dedicated to the famous Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa. Associating these two eminent writers from France and Karnataka is in the spirit of the Indo-French centre to build bridges between the two cultures, said Jean Marc Depierre, the director of Alliance Francaise de Bangalore.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou will inaugurate the renovated library on Wednesday. On the same day, Campus France’s new office will also be inaugurated. The office is part of the cooperation service of the French Embassy in India.

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