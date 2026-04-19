Three Kerala students get robbed in their room in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three hotel management students from Kerala were attacked and robbed in their room on Friday night by a gang of six in Konanakunte police limits. The accused escaped with three mobile phones, cash and even forced the victims to transfer Rs 10,000 through UPI.

The three live together in a room at Pavamana Nagar, off BG Road in Konanakunte.

Around 10 pm, the accused barged into their room when they were studying with the room doors open. The victims reported it to the police immediately after the accused escaped.

The students have said that the accused were speaking in Tamil. “We have got leads about the accused based on the details of the UPI transaction,” said an officer.