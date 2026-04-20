As losses mount, Bengaluru auto drivers warn of protests

BENGALURU: Autorickshaws form long queues at fuel pumps as auto LPG supply crunch continues to hit Bengaluru drivers. Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) bunks have seen prices rise from Rs 60 to Rs 90, while private outlets charge up to Rs 130.

Drivers report daily losses and income disruption, with hours lost in queues. Unions demand financial relief, loan moratoriums, and have also warned of protests if the government fails to respond.

M Manjunath, the president of Adarsha Auto Union said that while LPG is available at PSU-run fuel stations, supply remains insufficient to meet demand. He pointed out that nearly one lakh autos in the city depend on LPG, while a significant number have shifted to CNG and electric alternatives, masking the full extent of the crisis.

“Earlier, LPG costed around Rs 60 per litre. Now, drivers are incurring daily losses of around Rs 250 due to higher prices and reduced working hours,” Manjunath said.

He added that long waiting times that often extend to three to four hours, have severely impacted earnings, with many drivers unable to repay vehicle loans, pay house rent, or cover school fees. Some have even stopped operating autos and shifted to other forms of work to sustain themselves.

Echoing similar concerns, Rudramurthy from another drivers’ union said that even after 20 days, the situation has not improved. “The only change is that queues are now limited to PSU bunks, as drivers avoid expensive private stations charging up to Rs 150 per litre,” he said.

The Adarsha union and associated unions demand the state government immediate relief measures, including a three-month moratorium on vehicle loans and microfinance repayments, as well as flexibility in school fee payments for drivers’ families. They have also sought direct government intervention to stabilise LPG supply and prices.