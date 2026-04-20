Bengaluru businessman arrested for blackmailing, harassing around 50 women officers

BENGALURU: The probe into the sexual abuse case involving a woman Customs officer by Pulakeshinagar police has revealed that the accused businessman allegedly blackmailed and harassed nearly 50 women, including those from various government departments, after they did not heed to his demands.

The accused, M Kripalani, a resident of Indiranagar, runs an electronics business and is involved in importing goods. He was arrested by the police after the Customs official filed a complaint, accusing him of sexual abuse and threatening to release her private photos.

A police officer said Kripalani initially did not cooperate during questioning. However, technical evidence including his phone and other data revealed that multiple women had fallen victim to his trap.

Police said he would approach women officers on the pretext of work and after building trust, invite them to dinner. This later developed into close relationships, during which he allegedly promised marriage to establish physical relationships.

If they did not heed his demands, he would exploit them by threatening to file cases or release their private photos or videos. The officer said he specifically targeted GST and Customs officials, and had harassed nearly 50 women officers.

Kripalani even assaulted police personnel twice during medical check-ups. Police said when he was in custody and brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for a medical examination, he created a ruckus, snatched a mobile phone from a police officer, and allegedly assaulted him. Later, at Victoria Hospital, he again assaulted police personnel.

Following these incidents, two separate FIRs were registered against him for assault and for obstructing a government servant from performing duty at Commercial Street and VV Puram police stations. He is now remanded in judicial custody.