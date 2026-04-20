Bengaluru sanitation workers allege demand of Rs 30,000 for job regularisation by contractors

BENGALURU: Even though the state government regularised the services of around 12,650 Pourakarmikas (PKs) last year, some of them have alleged that contractors are harassing them to pay Rs 30,000 as “regularisation charges”. Those who refuse to pay are being verbally attacked, burdened with more work and deliberately marked absent from work, they said.

It was revealed by Pourakarmikas working in Bengaluru South City Corporation’s wards, including Girinagar, Hanumanthnagar and Srinagar, requesting that their identities are not to be revealed to avoid further harassment.

“On International Labour Day last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that he is providing permanent employment to the contract workers through a special direct recruitment process. However, the contractors are demanding a minimum of Rs 30,000 from us, saying that they were the ones who pressurised the government to take the decision,” said a Pourakarmika.

“Those Pourakarmikas who are in favour of the contractors are let free without any work, and the same work is dumped on others who oppose them. To avoid getting caught, contractors have asked one Pourakarmika to collect the money and hand it over to them discreetly,” a worker said.