Missing Bengaluru man found dead inside parked car

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old man who was missing since Friday, was found dead in his car near Manipal County Road in the Electronics City police limits on Saturday morning. Police registered a suspicious death case based on a complaint filed by his family members, who alleged it is a murder linked to a financial dispute.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, Narayanappa, a resident of Basapura, was an alcoholic. On Friday, Narayanappa and two friends, including Manjunatha Reddy, went to a bar at 9.30am in his car. They reportedly called the bar cashier and consumed alcohol, which is said to have been their daily routine. Narayanappa and Reddy were heavily intoxicated.

Reddy then drove the car for about a kilometre before stopping it near Manipal County Road. He went home as he was unable to drive further. On Saturday, after remembering that he had left the car, he returned to the spot and found Narayanappa dead inside the vehicle.

Police added that the family initially did not search for him as he regularly consumed alcohol and would not respond to calls. Their movement from the bar to the car park was captured on CCTV footage. Postmortem of the body revealed that Narayanappa had consumed alcohol and was suffering from organ failure.

Police believe it to be a case of natural death. But the family alleges foul play. Reddy is also being questioned, the police said.