One anime-ted smash: Badminton star Ayush Shetty finds focus in anime ahead of Thomas Cup

Forget the stereotype. Ayush Shetty doesn’t fit into neat, quiet boxes. The Badminton Asia Championships silver medallist carries a calm presence, but not the kind that stays boxed in. Off court, his world shifts to anime. Away from the high-performance routines and structured training sesh, he steps into a different kind of universe, one built on storytelling, struggle and imagination.

The 20-year-old shuttler from Karkala is an avid follower of Japanese animation, with long-running manga series One Piece sitting at the top of his list. Over time, it has become more than just entertainment, helping him reset. “It is a space that not only helps me switch off, but also shapes my mindset. My favourite anime character is Zoro from One Piece. He is hardworking, disciplined in pursuing his goals, loyal to his crew, and wants to become the best in the world, which inspires me a lot. It helps me connect to the world better and focus on my goals,” says Shetty, who had a quick tête-à-tête with CE in Bengaluru.

“I’ve watched a lot of anime, but if I had to pick a few, One Piece and Attack on Titan would be my top choices. I’ve binge-watched them multiple times. But if I had to recommend one for someone starting, it would be Death Note,” the Mangaluru boy effuses with excitement when speaking about anime. There is also an element of creativity that anime seems to nurture. Much like the unpredictable twists in One Piece, Shetty has been working to add variety to his game – mixing up his shots, breaking rhythm and keeping opponents guessing. His training focuses on developing backcourt variations and defensive resilience, aligning with this evolving approach. The influence is not technical but rather psychological, offering a different way of reading situations.

There’s also a spark that comes through when he talks about it, an energy shift that shows how deeply it connects with him. “I want to unleash a smash like something straight out of an anime – so fast, so fierce that my opponent doesn’t even get a chance to react, just watch it fly past and break through,” he says with conviction.