One anime-ted smash: Badminton star Ayush Shetty finds focus in anime ahead of Thomas Cup

Forget the stereotype. Ayush Shetty doesn’t fit into neat, quiet boxes. The Badminton Asia Championships silver medallist carries a calm presence, but not the kind that stays boxed in. Off court, his world shifts to anime. Away from the high-performance routines and structured training sesh, he steps into a different kind of universe, one built on storytelling, struggle and imagination.
The 20-year-old shuttler from Karkala is an avid follower of Japanese animation, with long-running manga series One Piece sitting at the top of his list. Over time, it has become more than just entertainment, helping him reset. “It is a space that not only helps me switch off, but also shapes my mindset. My favourite anime character is Zoro from One Piece. He is hardworking, disciplined in pursuing his goals, loyal to his crew, and wants to become the best in the world, which inspires me a lot. It helps me connect to the world better and focus on my goals,” says Shetty, who had a quick tête-à-tête with CE in Bengaluru.
“I’ve watched a lot of anime, but if I had to pick a few, One Piece and Attack on Titan would be my top choices. I’ve binge-watched them multiple times. But if I had to recommend one for someone starting, it would be Death Note,” the Mangaluru boy effuses with excitement when speaking about anime. There is also an element of creativity that anime seems to nurture. Much like the unpredictable twists in One Piece, Shetty has been working to add variety to his game – mixing up his shots, breaking rhythm and keeping opponents guessing. His training focuses on developing backcourt variations and defensive resilience, aligning with this evolving approach. The influence is not technical but rather psychological, offering a different way of reading situations.
There’s also a spark that comes through when he talks about it, an energy shift that shows how deeply it connects with him. “I want to unleash a smash like something straight out of an anime – so fast, so fierce that my opponent doesn’t even get a chance to react, just watch it fly past and break through,” he says with conviction.
The life of a professional athlete, particularly one on the rise, is very demanding. Between travel, training and competition, moments of genuine relaxation are rare. Yet, he still makes time for anime, which, he says, helps him maintain balance in his daily life. “I usually watch it after training or a match. The episodes are quick, so it doesn’t take much time and I can return to the court with positive energy,” says Shetty, who is currently in Denmark prepping for the Thomas Cup, set to begin on April 24.
Coming off his silver at the Asia Championships, the focus now is to raise the bar, as he says, “Winning silver at the Asia Championships has been a huge source of motivation for me and it definitely pushes me to raise my level heading into the Thomas Cup. It’s a team event, so we’re planning to get there a bit early, settle in and adapt to the conditions and weather as quickly as possible.”
Away from badminton, Shetty carries the emotions of a regular sports fan, too. A passionate FC Barcelona supporter, he admits last week wasn’t easy, with the club crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. There was disappointment, a sense of what could have been. “While I was at the Mumbai airport, on my way back to India after the Asia Championships, I caught the match there. Watching FC Barcelona lose was tough. It genuinely hit me. For a moment, it was quite depressing,” said the Leo Messi fan, still feeling the disappointment of the result.