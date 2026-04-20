Shivajinagar residents alarmed as vacant plots turn into garbage dumps, trigger rat infestation

BENGALURU: Shivajinagar is slowly getting plagued by rat infestations and infections as several vacant and demolished properties in the locality have turned into garbage dumping grounds. This has raised serious health and sanitation concerns among residents, who allege inaction by civic authorities despite repeated complaints.

Maria Hussain, a social activist from Shivajinagar said the core issue lies in vacant properties being left unsecured after demolition. Maria said that better coordination between departments is needed to hold property owners accountable. “At least five such properties have become black spots across the area, creating havoc for residents”, she said.

Residents have identified multiple affected locations, including Mackan Road, Nehrupuram, 3rd Cross of Narayan Pillai Street and Thimmayya Road, where garbage accumulation has become an issue.

Maria Irene, a resident of Narayan Pillai Street said, “These dumping spots are often located at the entrance of streets, forcing residents to walk through garbage to access their homes.” She pointed out a rise in sanitation-related problems due to prolonged dumping.

“There is a serious rat infestation and they frequently enter houses, especially ground-floor homes,” Irene said. The unhygienic conditions have increased the risk of diseases, particularly among children.

Officials at the Bharathi Nagar ward in Bengaluru Central City Corporation said that a door-to-door garbage collection is made everyday before 10 am, but improper disposal by the public contributes to the problem.

“People are throwing waste at their convenience instead of handing it over during collection hours,” said Karthik N P, Junior Health Inspector. He added that notices were issued to owners of vacant properties through the Solid Waste Management team, directing them to clear and secure the sites.